San Juan County's COVID cases fall 5%; New Mexico cases plummet 15.8%

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,068 new cases. That's down 15.8% from the previous week's tally of 4,834 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Juan County reported 267 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 281 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 18,059 cases and 531 deaths.

In New Mexico, 74 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 70 people were reported dead.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,048 cases; Dona Ana County, with 311 cases; and San Juan County, with 267. Weekly case counts rose in 13 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Valencia, Santa Fe and Quay counties.

New Mexico ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 837,185 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.49% of the country's cases in the last week.

Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before. Across New Mexico, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo County, with 1,048 cases from 1,271 a week earlier; in Lea County, with 260 cases from 453; and in Dona Ana County, with 311 cases from 437.

New Mexico ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 71.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, New Mexico reported administering another 31,324 vaccine doses, including 11,406 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 33,535 vaccine doses, including 13,609 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,745,654 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Quay County with 679 cases per 100,000 per week; Eddy County with 416; and Guadalupe County with 395. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

A total of 248,788 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,749 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,931,354 people have tested positive and 688,032 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 399

The week before that: 447

Four weeks ago: 514

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 102,610

The week before that: 111,420

Four weeks ago: 128,233

