San Juan County's COVID cases up 36.6%; New Mexico cases surge 75.1%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 75.1% as 3,377 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,929 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 153 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 112 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 16,162 cases and 504 deaths.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 35.9% from the week before, with 760,368 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hidalgo, De Baca and Eddy counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,017 cases; Eddy County, with 306 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 253. Weekly case counts rose in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Dona Ana and Eddy counties.

New Mexico ranked 8th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 66.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 58.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 28,395 vaccine doses, including 19,438 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 32,250 vaccine doses, including 18,511 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,523,376 total doses.

In New Mexico, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 13 people were were reported dead.

A total of 213,793 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,425 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,763,785 people have tested positive and 616,829 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 408

The week before that: 407

Four weeks ago: 282

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 100,884

The week before that: 81,226

Four weeks ago: 44,472

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.