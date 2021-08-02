San Juan County's COVID cases up 36.6%; New Mexico cases surge 48.6%

Mike Stucka

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 48.6% as 1,929 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,298 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 28th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 53.6% from the week before, with 559,334 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.34% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 50 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 112 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 82 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 16,009 cases and 503 deaths.

In New Mexico, 13 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 18 people were reported dead.

COVID-19 cases in New Mexico

Across New Mexico, cases fell in five counties, with the best declines in Otero, Taos and Cibola counties.

A total of 210,416 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,410 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,003,417 people have tested positive and 613,228 people have died.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hidalgo, Eddy and Lincoln counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 604 cases; Eddy County, with 205 cases; and Sandoval County, with 126. Weekly case counts rose in 24 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Eddy and Lea counties.

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 57.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 32,250 vaccine doses, including 18,511 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 21,899 vaccine doses, including 12,878 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,494,981 total doses.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 429

The week before that: 390

Four weeks ago: 284

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 81,200

The week before that: 63,434

Four weeks ago: 41,240

