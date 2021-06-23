San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 48% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

San Juan County has administered more than 75,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 21, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

That's down slightly by 0% from the previous week's tally of 75,907 COVID-19 doses administered.

In San Juan County, 48% of people living in San Juan County are fully vaccinated as of June 21. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Mexico reported 204,961 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.34% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Mexico as of June 21 are Los Alamos County (68%), Taos County (59%), McKinley County (58%), Santa Fe County (58%) and Harding County (56%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in San Juan County as of June 21:

How many people in San Juan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

58% of people in San Juan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 73,599 people

48% of people in San Juan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 61,307 people

How many people in New Mexico have been vaccinated so far?

61% of people in New Mexico have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,275,754 people

53% of people in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,100,060 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.