San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 45% of people living in San Juan County are fully vaccinated as of June 7, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Mexico reported 203,686 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.43% from the week before.

More:Health agencies to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Juan County, Navajo Nation

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Mexico as of June 7 are Los Alamos County (67%), Taos County (57%), Santa Fe County (55%), Harding County (55%) and McKinley County (54%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in San Juan County as of June 7:

How many people in San Juan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

56% of people in San Juan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 71,817 people

45% of people in San Juan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 57,641 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in New Mexico have been vaccinated so far?

59% of people in New Mexico have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,227,490 people

49% of people in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,023,353 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.