COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop across New Mexico

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 953 new cases. That's down 21.8% from the previous week's tally of 1,218 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Juan County reported 143 cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 213 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 15,426 cases and 484 deaths.

A total of 202,821 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,263 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,258,623 people have tested positive and 594,430 people have died.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 21 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo, Santa Fe and San Juan counties.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Guadalupe, Torrance and Harding counties.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 230 cases; San Juan County, with 143 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 73. Weekly case counts rose in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Dona Ana, Rio Arriba and Torrance counties.

New Mexico ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 20.4% from the week before, with 140,886 cases reported.

With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.68% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places are not reporting data on a regular schedule because of Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 57.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 50.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 62,661 vaccine doses, including 33,013 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 78,619 vaccine doses, including 39,341 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,149,277 total doses.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.