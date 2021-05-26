San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 44% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 44% of people living in San Juan County are fully vaccinated as of May 24, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Mexico reported 202,186 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.50% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Mexico as of May 24 are Los Alamos County (65%), Taos County (55%), Harding County (54%), Santa Fe County (53%) and Sandoval County (52%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in San Juan County as of May 24:

How many people in San Juan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

* 55% of people in San Juan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 69,838 people * 44% of people in San Juan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 55,981 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in New Mexico have been vaccinated so far?

* 57% of people in New Mexico have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,183,096 people * 47% of people in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, for a total of 972,891 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.