New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 291 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 15,070 cases and 473 deaths. Across New Mexico, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Roosevelt counties.

New Mexico ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.57% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 47.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 80,680 vaccine doses, including 28,904 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 92,087 vaccine doses, including 31,115 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 2,007,997 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in De Baca, Guadalupe and Quay counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 421 cases; San Juan County, with 265 cases; and Santa Fe County, with 84.

Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in McKinley, Cibola and Chaves counties.

In New Mexico, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 31 people were reported dead.

A total of 200,650 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,113 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,940,778 people have tested positive and 585,970 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.