COVID-19 cases increasing in San Juan County, across New Mexico

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases increased 5.8% in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday as the state added 1,600 cases. The previous week had 1,512 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Juan County reported 291 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 255 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,805 cases and 469 deaths.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Quay, Roosevelt and Guadalupe counties.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 528 cases; San Juan County, with 291 cases; and Dona Ana County, with 107. Weekly case counts rose in 14 counties from the previous week.

The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Santa Fe, Otero and San Juan counties.

New Mexico ranked 29th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Decreases seen across the nation, but not here

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.9% from the week before, with 286,109 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.56% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 52.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 45.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 92,087 vaccine doses, including 31,115 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 95,307 vaccine doses, including 31,950 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 1,927,317 total doses.

Case numbers drop in some counties

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Chaves, Bernalillo and Dona Ana counties.

In New Mexico, 31 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 43 people were reported dead.

A total of 199,333 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,098 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,707,750 people have tested positive and 581,754 people have died.

