San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 39% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

San Juan County has administered more than 75,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 27, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 74,173 COVID-19 doses administered.

In San Juan County, 39% of people living in San Juan County are fully vaccinated as of April 27. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Mexico reported 196,997 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.71% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Mexico as of April 27 are Harding County (46%), McKinley County (44%), Los Alamos County (44%), Taos County (43%) and Cibola County (43%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in San Juan County as of April 27:

How many people in San Juan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

51% of people in San Juan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 64,782 people

39% of people in San Juan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 50,069 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in New Mexico have been vaccinated so far?

50% of people in New Mexico have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,051,555 people

36% of people in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, for a total of 749,802 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.