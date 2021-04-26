New Mexico ranked 44th nationwide for COVID-19 spread

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — New Mexico reported 1,353 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday. That is down 9.8% from the previous week, when,1,500 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

New Mexico ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Socorro counties.

San Juan County reported 203 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 168 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county had reported 14,259 cases and 466 deaths as of Sunday.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 13.8% from the week before, with 407,147 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.33% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 6th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 49.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 42.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 112,682 vaccine doses, including 44,624 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 124,356 vaccine doses, including 65,481 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 1,739,923 total doses.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in San Juan, Lincoln and Quay counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 439 cases; San Juan County, with 203 cases; and Doña Ana County, with 165. Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in San Juan, Lincoln and Santa Fe counties.

In New Mexico, 23 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 25 people were reported dead.

A total of 196,221 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,024 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,077,178 people have tested positive and 572,200 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.