COVID-19: Case updates for the Navajo Nation and San Juan County in April 2021

COVID-19 cases trended down in San Juan County in March, allowing the county to achieve the turquoise level on the state's reopening criteria. Now local government and business officials are hoping to maintain the low levels of test positivity and cases.

Meanwhile, vaccination continues for both New Mexico and Navajo Nation residents. The state announced that inoculations will be open for all residents aged 16 and older starting on April 5. Registration is available at cvvacine.nmhealth.org for New Mexico residents and ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine for the Navajo Nation.

Health officials advise people who are vaccinated should continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

1-855-600-3453 Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

1-833-551-0518 Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19 Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

928-871-7014 State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Thursday, April 1

6:43 p.m.: State health officials on Thursday reported 297 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing the statewide case count to 191,945.

There were also five new deaths reported Thursday, including a man in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The total number of New Mexico residents with deaths related to COVID-19 is now 3,942.

San Juan County has reported 13,764 cases since the pandemic began and 463 deaths as of Thursday.

The state Department of Health listed the most recent cases by county:

112 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

51 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health reports the following cases among people held by federal agencies at:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The state also reports the following COVID-19 cases among people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 759

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 217

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

6:15 p.m.: Health officials reported five more cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The report today stated there were five more deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases is 30,108 and includes 13 cases where delayed reporting occurred. The death toll is 1,252.

"Person responsibility is ultimately what determines whether or not we have another surge in new cases," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in the press release.

"Our health care experts constantly caution the public and encourage our people to stay home as much as possible, wear masks, avoid large in-person gatherings and to practice social distancing, but if our people choose to do otherwise then it's more likely that we will have a spike in new infections," Nez said.

The release included information about a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event on April 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shiprock High School. First and second doses will be available for patients in the Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area IHS and Navajo Epidemiology Center have been disclosing case numbers from the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,523

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,873

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 3,593

Gallup Service Unit: 4,759

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,662

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,051

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,658

Winslow Service Unit: 1,971

*18 residences with cases not specific enough to place accurately in a service unit.

There are 16,398 individuals who are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 254,846 tests have been conducted.

