San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 21% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

San Juan County has administered more than 62,332 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of March 22, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

That's up 5% from the previous week's tally of 59,443 COVID-19 doses administered.

In San Juan County, 21% of county residents are fully vaccinated as of March 22. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

A March 24 vaccination clinic for eligible residents in the Blanco and Navajo Dam area was canceled by the state health department "due to severe weather impacting the area," San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley said via email early March 24.

New Mexico reported 189,893 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.75% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Mexico as of March 22 are Cibola County, Colfax County, Union County, Guadalupe County and Harding County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in San Juan County as of March 22:

How many people in San Juan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

29% of people in San Juan County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 36,563 people

21% of people in San Juan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 26,284 people

How many people in New Mexico have been vaccinated so far?

33% of people in New Mexico have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 699,102 people

20% of people in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, for a total of 425,109 people

