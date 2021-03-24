NEWS

Chokecherry Canyon Spring Cleanup includes lunch, prizes and hidden treasures

Hannah Grover
Farmington Daily Times
View Comments

FARMINGTON — Since Allen Elmore became involved in the annual Chokecherry Canyon Spring Cleanup, he has noticed the popular recreation site becoming cleaner.

This year's cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27.

Elmore has spearheaded the effort for eight to 10 years and took over. The spring cleanup itself has a history dating back decades. The Cliffhangers Four-Wheel Drive Club initiated the effort to keep the canyon clean.

"It's a place that we love," Elmore said about Chokecherry Canyon. "It's a place that we all go and play."

Bureau of Land Management Advisory Council member Wendy Hegeman walks along the Brown Springs Campground's rock crawl area on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 north of Farmington. People can meet at the campground for the annual cleanup.

He said the event is also an opportunity for volunteers to succeed through their own efforts, explaining that the efforts to clean up the canyon have reduced the amount of trash there.

Elmore said people who want to participate should meet at the Brown Springs Campground. This can be accessed by turning off of Piñon Hills Boulevard onto Glade Road and following that dirt road for a couple miles.

More:Air quality, environmental database and trapping ban among the environment wins this session

More:Haaland confirmation draws praise from Navajo leadership, state groups debate approval

Lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for prizes. People can get raffle tickets by collecting trash. Each load of trash will earn them one to three tickets. The drawing will occur at 4 p.m.

At center, Mick O'Neill, a member of the Bureau of Land Management Advisory Council, tours a section of the Brown Springs Campground rock crawl area during a public tour on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 north of Farmington.

Additionally, two silver coins from the 1800s will be hidden in pieces of trash in the canyon for people to find.

Bring gloves and sunscreen.

More information is available by calling Allen Elmore at 505-686-3831.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

View Comments