Chokecherry Canyon Spring Cleanup includes lunch, prizes and hidden treasures

FARMINGTON — Since Allen Elmore became involved in the annual Chokecherry Canyon Spring Cleanup, he has noticed the popular recreation site becoming cleaner.

This year's cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27.

Elmore has spearheaded the effort for eight to 10 years and took over. The spring cleanup itself has a history dating back decades. The Cliffhangers Four-Wheel Drive Club initiated the effort to keep the canyon clean.

"It's a place that we love," Elmore said about Chokecherry Canyon. "It's a place that we all go and play."

He said the event is also an opportunity for volunteers to succeed through their own efforts, explaining that the efforts to clean up the canyon have reduced the amount of trash there.

Elmore said people who want to participate should meet at the Brown Springs Campground. This can be accessed by turning off of Piñon Hills Boulevard onto Glade Road and following that dirt road for a couple miles.

Lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for prizes. People can get raffle tickets by collecting trash. Each load of trash will earn them one to three tickets. The drawing will occur at 4 p.m.

Additionally, two silver coins from the 1800s will be hidden in pieces of trash in the canyon for people to find.

Bring gloves and sunscreen.

More information is available by calling Allen Elmore at 505-686-3831.

