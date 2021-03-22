Meetings: PRC will hear presentation on federal Emergency Rental Assistance program

AZTEC — The local government division director for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration will present information to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission this week regarding the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, which has provisions for helping with utility payments.

The presentation comes at the behest of Commissioner Joseph Maestas and follows discussion last week regarding disconnect notices sent to customers indicating that they would lose service if they did not pay by certain dates during a utility disconnection moratorium.

The moratorium was enacted as many New Mexicans have struggled to pay utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

Commissioners are set to discuss the ongoing utility disconnection moratorium later in the meeting.

The PRC meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24. A link to view the meeting will be posted at nmprc.state.nm.us.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. March 22 at 915 N. 1st St. In-person attendance will be limited. People wishing to participate remotely can do so by dialing into the meeting at 425-436-6323 and using the access code 436935#.

The Aztec City Commission will discuss funding for the motocross track when it meets at 6 p.m. March 23. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.

The Farmington City Council will hear a presentation about Red Apple Transit bus shelters when it meets at 6 p.m. March 23. A passcode to the Zoom meeting can be obtained by calling 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission will talk about the state water plan when it meets at 10:15 a.m. March 24. Links to access the meeting are available on the agenda posted on the Interstate Stream Commission’s website www.ose.state.nm.us/ISC.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Budget Committee meets for a work session at 3 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. A link is available on the board website, district.fms.k12.nm.us.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

