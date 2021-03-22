Need to dispose of waste? Household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for March 27

AZTEC — San Juan County is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

The event is an opportunity for county, Bloomfield and Kirtland residents to dispose of waste such as auto fluids, used batteries, light bulbs, household cleaners, garden chemicals, aerosols and paints. Disposal at the event is free.

Proof of residency will be required. Farmington and Aztec residents are not eligible to participate because those respective cities have entered into different contracts with Waste Management to provide those services.

The county says people should not bring explosives, biomedical waste, compressed gases, ammunition, yard waste, appliances, 55-gallon drums, tires or electronic waste to the event.

