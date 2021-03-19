New Mexico native named assistant regional director for BOR's Upper Colorado Region

AZTEC — A New Mexico native has been named assistant regional director for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Interior Region 7 – Upper Colorado Basin.

Katrina Grantz began her new role on March 14. She will oversee a range of water and hydropower programs in the Upper Colorado River Basin, including New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Grantz has served with the BOR for 14 years, starting in 2007 as a civil engineer performing reservoir operations and hydrologic modeling in the Upper Colorado Basin Region. Her duties have also included program manager for the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management as well a manager of the Safety and Technical Resource Division.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve with the dedicated employees of the Upper Colorado Basin Region,” Grantz said. “I look forward to working with our partners as we continue to make progress on important issues in the region, delivering water and power for the people of the American West.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the response in the Upper Colorado Basin Region and ensured employees’ safety.

“I am pleased to welcome Katrina to the Regional Director’s Office as the new assistant regional director,” Regional Director Wayne Pullan said. “With her extensive background and great ability, she will enhance the region’s ability to serve the public now and into the future.”

Grantz received a doctorate and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado, as well as bachelor’s degrees in physics and German from Grinnell College, Iowa.

