Are you eligible for a COVID-19 shot and haven't gotten it yet? Kare Drug is offering clinics

AZTEC — Kare Drug is offering COVID-19 vaccines to community members through clinics on March 20 and March 24. Both clinics are offering vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The clinic on March 20 will focus on people 75 years old or older, as well as educators, child care providers and other education workers. It will start at 9 a.m. at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium, 1600 Lydia Rippey Road in Aztec. It will provide first-dose vaccines to people who meet the state’s eligibility requirements. The second dose will be available for those people on April 17 at the same time and place.

Meanwhile, the March 24 clinic focuses on people who live in rural areas and meet the eligibility requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They will have the chance to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 1:30 p.m. at Blanco Elementary School, 7313 U.S. Highway 64.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccination, which means people do not have to get a second shot.

San Juan County Emergency Manager Mike Mestas told the San Juan County Commission on March 16 that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being favored for rural areas because it is a single dose and it is easier to store. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not need ultracold temperatures and can be stored at refrigerator temperatures.

Kare Drug, the San Juan County Public Health Office and the New Mexico National Guard are teaming up to offer the March 24 clinic. While registration is not required in advance, people should bring proof of employment, a state-issued ID like a driver’s license and an insurance or Medicare card. Forms are available at karedrug.com for people to print out and bring to the clinics.

The following people are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines under state guidance:

Hospital personnel

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Medical first responders

Congregate setting workers

Persons providing direct medical care and other in-person services

Home-based health care and hospice workers

People 75 years and older

People 16 years old or older who are at risk of COVID complications

Educators in the K-12 setting, early childhood professionals and school staff

