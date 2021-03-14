Meetings roundup: In person attendance is once again allowed at County Commission

AZTEC — About a year after the COVID-19 public health emergency began in New Mexico, the San Juan County Commission will once again allow members of the general public to attend its meeting in person.

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. March 16. People who attend in person must wear a mask. The meeting will also be streamed live on YouTube.

San Juan County has reached the green level on the state's reopening criteria. This allows the county to have members of the public attend the meeting. COVID-safe practices must be observed by everyone.

The meeting agenda includes an update from the executive director of the Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments as well as discussions about amending the flood damage prevention ordinance.

Other meetings

The Farmington Citizens Police Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. March 16 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1100 or emailing krose@fmtn.org.

The Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Commission meets at 6:15 p.m. March 18 via Zoom. To obtain a passcode, call 505-599-1197 or email gjohnson@fmtn.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

