NMDOT plans repaving projects for West Murray Drive and U.S. Highway 550

AZTEC — People driving on the West Murray Drive section of U.S. Highway 64 in Farmington and on U.S. Highway 550 from Bloomfield to Aztec may see a smoother commute this year.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is planning repaving projects on both corridors for this spring.

James Murray, a spokesperson for NMDOT District 5, said the first repaving project will be on U.S. Highway 64 from mile marker 52 to mile marker 54. This section is on West Murray Drive in Farmington and ties into previous work done in the area. Murray said that project is anticipated to March 29, but that date could change based on weather.

Last year, NMDOT did a project on East Murray Drive.

Murray said this one will finish off the work that began last year. The project will start near the intersection of West Murray Drive and West Main Street and will head east on West Murray Drive.

In addition to tying in with work done last year on East Murray Drive, it will also complement the U.S. Highway 64 widening project that was finished last year.

After that, the crews will move to work on a highway that goes through the Jicarilla Apache reservation east of San Juan County before returning to San Juan County to repave a section of U.S. Highway 550 starting in Bloomfield at the intersection with U.S. Highway 64 and stretching to Aztec.

Murray said that work will likely start in May.

"These go fairly quickly, but they will close a lane," he said.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

