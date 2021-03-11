Farmington Public Utility Commission hears results of residential urban broadband survey

AZTEC — The majority of people surveyed by phone said they would be in favor of the City of Farmington offering high-speed internet.

Farmington Electric Utility System financial analyst and project manager Olena Erickson presented the survey results to the Public Utility Commission on March 10. People interested in viewing the presentation can see a recording of the meeting at fmtn.org/AgendaCenter.

According to the presentation, 327 of the 385 people surveyed said they support or might support FEUS offering internet. Meanwhile 232 people said they would switch to the new service if FEUS offered higher speeds at the same price that they currently pay for internet.

When asked if they would buy from a new provider for faster speeds at the same price if television was not included, 198 people said they definitely or probably would.

Erickson said only residential customers in urban areas of Farmington Electric Utility System's service territory were included in the survey.

If the city chooses to move forward with the project, it would initially offer high-speed internet to customers within the urban area, which includes Bloomfield, Flora Vista and Farmington. Aztec residents would not be included because the City of Aztec has its own electric utility and residents are not served by FEUS. Farmington could eventually expand its internet offering to rural areas within the service area.

The city has not yet committed to offering this service, but is exploring the possibility.

People surveyed who supported the idea said they would like increased competition for internet service to drive down the price of that service.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e