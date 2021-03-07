Meetings: Farmington set to appoint alternate municipal judge to fill Standley's seat

AZTEC — Alternate Municipal Judge Robert Miller will likely be appointed to the part-time judge position to take the place of the late Municipal Judge Bill Standley. Miller will serve in that role until the local election in November.

The Farmington City Council is scheduled to vote on confirming him to that position during the 6 p.m. March 9 meeting that can be viewed through Zoom. To attend the meeting, contact ajones@fmtn.org or call 505-599-1101 to get the passcode.

According to his obituary, Standley died on Feb. 19 at age 83 while sleeping at his home in Farmington.

He became Farmington’s mayor in 1998 and served in that role for 12 years. After leaving the mayoral office, he chose to become a municipal judge.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. March 8. People wishing to participate should call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935#. Agenda topics include possible approval of using the fire museum as a location for a Gravity Pad 5G monopole.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets for a work session at 3:45 p.m. March 9 followed by a regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. Topics include planning for virtual learning next school year. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom and a link is available on the agenda posted on the school district's website.

The Farmington Airport Advisory Commission meets at 4 p.m. March 9 via Zoom. To obtain a meeting passcode, contact jcarman@fmtn.org or call 505-599-1394.

The Kirtland Town Council meets at 4:30 p.m. March 9 at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 Road 6500. Topics include noncompliant businesses within town limits as well as an update on fiber optic lines.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets for a work session at 5 p.m. March 9 followed by a regular meeting. This can be viewed on the school district website, bsin.k12.nm.us.

The Aztec City Commission will have a work session at 5:30 p.m. March 9 to discuss the community garden project. The work session will be followed by a regular commission meeting at 6 p.m. Agenda topics include the East Aztec Arterial Route. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. March 10. Topics include the impact the February winter storm may have on customer bills. A link to view the meeting will be posted that morning at nmprc.state.nm.us.

The Farmington Public Utility Commission meets at 3 p.m. March 10 via Zoom. Agenda topics include discussion of a survey measuring interest in city broadband. Photosol US will also have a presentation about its solar projects. Call 505-599-1160 or email amckinley@fmtn.org to obtain a passcode.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets for a work session at 4:30 p.m. March 11. This will be streamed live on Facebook.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

