COVID-19: Case updates for San Juan County and Navajo Nation

Farmington Daily Times

COVID-19 cases continued to trend down in March and news came on March 1 that ,New Mexico would be receiving 17,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state will continue offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

New Mexico has administered nearly 600,000 doses of the vaccines and more than 200,000 New Mexicans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. People can register for the vaccine at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

Meanwhile, the state is continuing to ask people to get tested and wear masks.

Case numbers for February can be found here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Monday, March 1

4:10 p.m.: Nearly a year into the pandemic, New Mexico started the month with 166 new cases of COVID-19. Those new cases include eight San Juan County residents, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. In neighboring counties, three Rio Arriba County residents, two McKinley County residents and 10 Sandoval County residents tested positive.

Health officials say 13 more people have died because of the coronavirus. None of them lived in San Juan County.

The new cases raise the total to 185,297 in New Mexico and, of those people, 3729 have died.

There are 186 people hospitalized in the state.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 52,582

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,624

Cibola County: 2,747

Colfax County: 702

Curry County: 4,923

De Baca County: 132

Doña Ana County: 22,787

Eddy County: 6,463

Grant County: 1,496

Guadalupe County: 361

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 349

Lea County: 8,041

Lincoln County: 1,543

Los Alamos County: 482

Luna County: 3,099

McKinley County: 12,036

Mora County: 161

Otero County: 3,317

Quay County: 420

Rio Arriba County: 3,408

Roosevelt County: 1,839

Sandoval County: 10,853

San Juan County: 13,529

San Miguel County: 1,230

Santa Fe County: 9,591

Sierra County: 699

Socorro County: 1,222

Taos County: 1,536

Torrance County: 643

Union County: 237

Valencia County: 6,158

The following number of people held by federal agencies at the following facilities have tested positive:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 444

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

State health officials say the following number of people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 678

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 218

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e