COVID-19: Case updates for San Juan County and Navajo Nation
COVID-19 cases continued to trend down in March and news came on March 1 that ,New Mexico would be receiving 17,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state will continue offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
New Mexico has administered nearly 600,000 doses of the vaccines and more than 200,000 New Mexicans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. People can register for the vaccine at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.
Meanwhile, the state is continuing to ask people to get tested and wear masks.
Case numbers for February can be found here.
Resources
- State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
- Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
- Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19
- Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014
- State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org
Updates for Monday, March 1
4:10 p.m.: Nearly a year into the pandemic, New Mexico started the month with 166 new cases of COVID-19. Those new cases include eight San Juan County residents, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. In neighboring counties, three Rio Arriba County residents, two McKinley County residents and 10 Sandoval County residents tested positive.
Health officials say 13 more people have died because of the coronavirus. None of them lived in San Juan County.
The new cases raise the total to 185,297 in New Mexico and, of those people, 3729 have died.
There are 186 people hospitalized in the state.
Total cases by county include:
- Bernalillo County: 52,582
- Catron County: 83
- Chaves County: 8,624
- Cibola County: 2,747
- Colfax County: 702
- Curry County: 4,923
- De Baca County: 132
- Doña Ana County: 22,787
- Eddy County: 6,463
- Grant County: 1,496
- Guadalupe County: 361
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 349
- Lea County: 8,041
- Lincoln County: 1,543
- Los Alamos County: 482
- Luna County: 3,099
- McKinley County: 12,036
- Mora County: 161
- Otero County: 3,317
- Quay County: 420
- Rio Arriba County: 3,408
- Roosevelt County: 1,839
- Sandoval County: 10,853
- San Juan County: 13,529
- San Miguel County: 1,230
- Santa Fe County: 9,591
- Sierra County: 699
- Socorro County: 1,222
- Taos County: 1,536
- Torrance County: 643
- Union County: 237
- Valencia County: 6,158
The following number of people held by federal agencies at the following facilities have tested positive:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 444
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
State health officials say the following number of people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 678
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 218
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
