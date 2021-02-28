PRC to discuss potential impact of storms on the size of utility ratepayers' bills

AZTEC — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will discuss the potential impact of the extreme winter storm that reached New Mexico over Valentine’s Day weekend and cut off power to millions of customers in Texas.

During a PRC meeting on Feb. 24, several PRC-regulated utilities including New Mexico Gas Company and Public Service Company of New Mexico discussed the impact that the storm had on their operations.

These impacts included raising the cost of power and natural gas purchased from the market, which in turn may lead to increases in customer bills. The New Mexico attorney general has announced an investigation into the spiking prices.

Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar has asked that the PRC discuss and possibly open an inquiry, formal assessment or reporting process looking into the pricing increase and future impact on customer bills.

The PRC meets at 9:30 a.m. March. 3. A link to watch the meeting will be posted on the PRC’s website, nmprc.state.nm.us, that morning.

Other meetings

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. March 2. Agenda topics include industrial revenue bonds to assist solar developers. The meeting can be viewed live on YouTube. Additionally, Four Corners Economic Development CEO Arvin Trujillo is scheduled to present on economic development initiatives.

The San Juan College Board of Trustees meets at 7 p.m. March 2 via Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found on the agenda posted at sanjuancollege.edu.

The San Juan Water Commission meets at 9 a.m. March 3. A link to view the meeting is available on the agenda at sjwc.org.

