San Juan County announces some facilities are reopening to the public

AZTEC — San Juan County's administration building will reopen starting Monday, March 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the offices have been open only for people who have appointments. This will change on March 1 as the county is now in the state's yellow tier for reopening.

While members of the public will be able to walk into the county building for services, many of these services are also available online or by phone, according to a press release from San Juan County. Masks will be required for people entering the building.

Meanwhile, McGee Park remains closed for the most part. The county announced that outdoor public riding will resume and encouraged equestrians to visit the McGee Park Facebook page for more information.

The solid waste stations, including four on Navajo Nation, will remain open on a normal schedule.

"Solid waste stations are now considered essential operations and will continue service during regular business hours during lockdown weekends," the press release states.

Riverview Golf Course, which the county owns, reopened in December, however tee times must be booked in advance. To pre-book, call 505-598-0140 or visit RiverviewGolfNM.com.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.