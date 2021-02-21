Meetings: Farmington City Council considers resolution opposing use of force bill

AZTEC — The Farmington City Council may pass a resolution expressing opposition to a Senate bill aimed at reducing law enforcement’s use of force.

The draft resolution published in the agenda packet states that Senate Bill 227 will hamper reforms progress that the police department has made by diverting resources and will increase the risk that officers will face in the field.

The bill is called the Inspection of Police Misconduct Investigation and was sponsored by Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque.

According to the fiscal impact report, New Mexico has the second highest per capita rate of people killed by police.

In Fiscal Year 2020, law enforcement in New Mexico reported 40 officer-involved shootings, half of which were fatal, and one death not involving a gun. These incidents were reported to the FBI’s national use of force database. The death that did not involve a gun was in Las Cruces and resulted from a neck restraint, a practice that is banned in Farmington.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom. People wishing to attend the meeting can call 505-599-1101 or email ajones@fmtn.org to receive a passcode.

Utilities will discuss recent extreme weather during PRC meeting

Some of New Mexico’s utilities will present information to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission regarding the recent extreme weather event. Storms swept across New Mexico bringing record-breaking cold weather to some parts of the state. The neighboring state of Texas has received national and international attention as the storm left customers without power and led to burst pipes and fatalities.

New Mexico Gas Company, Public Service Company of New Mexico, El Paso Electric, Zia Natural Gas and others, including representatives of electric cooperatives, are scheduled to discuss the recent extreme weather event at the start of the PRC’s Feb. 24 meeting. A link to view the meeting will be posted online at nmprc.state.nm.us that morning and the meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

In utility matters, the PRC will discuss PNM’s 2020-2040 integrated resource plan as well as Southwestern Public Service Company’s 2021-2023 transportation electrification plan.

Other meetings

The Aztec City Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 23 for a work session to discuss an outdoor recreation facility. The work session will be followed by the regular commission meeting. Aztec meetings are streamed live on YouTube.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 for a work session followed by a regular board meeting at 5:15 p.m. The board meets using Zoom and a link is posted on the agenda on the board’s website.

