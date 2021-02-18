New Mexico Tourism Department launches online quiz to celebrate “National Drink Wine Day"

FARMINGTON — Wine lovers can test their knowledge about the Land of Enchantment’s array of wine and statewide destinations leading up to “National Drink Wine Day.”

The New Mexico Tourism Department launched the “New Mexico Wine & Where" quiz online for one to explore the state’s different wine varieties, according to a press release.

“National Drink Wine Day” is on Thursday, per the press release.

“This is a fun and engaging way for us to elevate New Mexico’s grape growers and wineries at a time when local businesses need support,” NMTD Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said in the press release. “Due to the pandemic, many winegrowers have been unable to showcase and sell their product though events, so this is an interactive way we can share the heritage of New Mexico’s viticulture and encourage folks to buy New Mexico True.”

New Mexico viticulture dates back to 1629, according to the press release.

To take part in the online quiz and to learn more about the featured New Mexico wines, visit https://www.newmexico.org/wine-and-where/.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

