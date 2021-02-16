Special enrollment period now open for New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange

AZTEC — The special enrollment period for the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange began on Feb. 15 and will remain open through May 15.

This three-month reopening of the insurance marketplace allows uninsured New Mexicans the opportunity to find coverage.

BeWellnm, the insurance exchange, is encouraging all residents who don’t have insurance to begin the enrollment process. This includes people who have lost their job-based insurance during the pandemic.

BeWellnm offers financial assistance to qualifying New Mexicans and can provide low-cost or no-cost insurance as well as free local help exploring options.

People interested in enrolling should call 1-833-862-3935 to receive assistance or visit beWellnm.com, where they can schedule virtual appointments.

