Meetings Roundup: MRA Commission to discuss second-floor living, Totah Theater

FARMINGTON — With the downtown renovation complete, the City of Farmington hopes to bring people downtown and revitalize the area.

One of the ways it could do this is by encouraging building owners to rent out the space on their second floor to people who want to live downtown.

The Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Commission will discuss second-floor living options in downtown when it meets at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom.

The agenda also includes updates on the Totah Theater, the Anasazi Inn and a Brownfields grant application submitted in October. The MRA commission will also hear an update on the food hub that will be opening in the building that formerly housed the winter wet shelter known as The Roof. This building is located at the corner of Behrend Avenue and Animas Street.

People wishing to attend the commission meeting can call 505-599-1282 to obtain the passcode.

Other meetings

• The various bus stop shelters for the Red Apple Transit system are nearly 20 years old and the City of Farmington hopes to upgrade them. The City Council will discuss designs for the new shelters when it meets at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. People wishing to attend can call 505-599-1101 or email ajones@fmtn.org to obtain a passcode.

• The Farmington Parks Recreation and Cultural Affairs Committee will hear a proposal for increasing golf course fees when it meets at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. People wishing to attend the meeting should call 505-599-1197 or email gjohnson@fmtn.org to obtain the passcode.

• The San Juan County Commission will discuss industrial revenue bonds for solar projects when it meets at 4 p.m. Feb. 16. The meeting can be watched live on YouTube.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

