Meetings: Farmington City Council will hear request for funding to demolish Anasazi Inn

AZTEC — The new owner of the Anasazi Inn property has applied for a $150,000 incentive from the City of Farmington to demolish the buildings on the three-acre site.

The application states that the project will help Farmington by removing a “crime-ridden hotel.” The owner plans to build a multi-tenant facility at that location centered around medical support services.

The Farmington City Council will discuss the incentives request during its 6 p.m. meeting on Feb. 9. The meeting can be viewed live using Zoom and a recording will later be posted online at fmtn.org/AgendaCenter. Those wishing to attend the meeting via Zoom can obtain a passcode by calling 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

The agenda packet describes the Anasazi Inn as a “under-maintained hotel that has a storied history of code violations, high crime, and excessive public safety calls.” The packet further states that the property was for sale for several years for $1.5 million and recently went through a foreclosure sale.

The Anasazi Inn is located at 903 W. Main St. at the junction of Broadway Avenue and West Main Street. Because it is in the Metropolitan Redevelopment Area, it is eligible for MRA Incentives upon City Council approval.

This is the second MRA Incentive application the City Council will hear this year. It previously declined a request for a MRA incentive for a food truck pavilion and improved façade at a property on the corner of Locke Avenue and Main Street.

Other meetings

The Aztec City Commission will have a work session at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 9 to discuss a relief study for the Animas River. The work session will be followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Members of the public can watch these meetings live on YouTube.

The Kirtland Town Council meets at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at 47 Road 6500 in Kirtland.

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Members of the public can call in to the meeting at 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935#.

Enchant Energy CEO Cindy Crane is scheduled to present an update about plans to retrofit the San Juan Generating Station with carbon capture technology to the City of Farmington's Public Utility Commission when it meets at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. To obtain a passcode, contact 505-599-1160 or email amckinley@fmtn.org.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11. More information can be found at ccsdnm.org.

