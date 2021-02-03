San Juan College prepares to break ground on student housing project

AZTEC — After two decades of dreaming about offering student housing and five feasibility studies, San Juan College is preparing to break ground on the multi-million dollar project.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and will be streamed for members of the public to watch.

San Juan County stepped up to help the college out with some groundwork, such as clearing the property and leveling it. This saved the college $76,000 in construction costs.

Meanwhile, the San Juan College Board of Trustees on Feb. 2 approved the guaranteed maximum price of construction for the project. This has been worked down to about $10.5 million from more than $11.8 million. The project construction manager is Jaynes Corporation.

The cost of construction could go down later in the process and final pricing is expected next week.

The lower guaranteed maximum price came through reductions in the project's scope, however the college will likely try to find a way to add back $670,000 if possible for things like security cameras and electronic access.

The Feb. 2 meeting started nearly half an hour late after a board work session took longer than anticipated. The work session also included discussion of the San Juan College housing project. These meetings were conducted using Zoom.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

