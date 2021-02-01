COVID-19: Updates on coronavirus cases in northwest New Mexico and Navajo Nation

The Daily Times staff

COVID-19 cases began to trend down in January, however most of New Mexico, including San Juan County, remains in the red tier restrictions.

New Mexico implemented the color tier county-by-county system for reopening in December. The red tier is the most restrictive tier which includes a ban on indoor dining as well as strict capacity limits for retail.

Vaccination is underway in New Mexico, with Navajo Nation and San Juan County clinics attracting long lines.

People can register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

Case numbers and updates from January can be found here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Monday, Feb. 1

8:52 p.m.: The Navajo Nation saw one of its lowest reports of new COVID-19 infections with 61 today.

There were also two more deaths in the report by the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center.

The total number of cases is 28,388 and includes two cases where delayed reporting occurred. The death toll is 1,020 while 14,484 people are considered recovered from the virus. The number of tests administered is 233,041.

Since the first cases where reported in March 2020, the health agencies have been disclosing case numbers from the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,215

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,777

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 3,286

Gallup Service Unit: 4,496

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,552

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,872

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,372

Winslow Service Unit: 1,797

*18 residences with cases not specific enough to place accurately in a service unit.

According to information from the Office of the President and Vice President, the Navajo Area IHS reports the Navajo Nation received 64,713 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. There have been 47,455 doses administered, including some for second doses.

"We recently had a great discussion with the Biden-Harris administration and other federal partners to request additional COVID-19 vaccines, test kits and medical personnel to continue our fight against this virus," tribal President Jonathan Nez said.

The president's office will have a town hall to provide updates about COVID-19 at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.

4 p.m.: New Mexico started February with less than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 487 new cases of the coronavirus, including 36 San Juan County residents. There were six new cases in Rio Arriba County, 32 new cases in McKinley County and 49 new cases in Sandoval County.

The number of new deaths is also down, with the state reporting a dozen fatalities on Feb. 1. None of the new COVID-19 deaths were San Juan County residents.

Since March, 174,550 New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,295 of those people have died.

There are 477 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the coronavirus.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 49,412

Catron County: 71

Chaves County: 8,238

Cibola County: 2,595

Colfax County: 664

Curry County: 4,750

De Baca County: 126

Doña Ana County: 21,125

Eddy County: 5,995

Grant County: 1,292

Guadalupe County: 335

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 323

Lea County: 7,809

Lincoln County: 1,446

Los Alamos County: 448

Luna County: 2,942

McKinley County: 11,559

Mora County: 148

Otero County: 2,892

Quay County: 398

Rio Arriba County: 3,214

Roosevelt County: 1,765

Sandoval County: 10,181

San Juan County: 12,995

San Miguel County: 1,132

Santa Fe County: 9,167

Sierra County: 672

Socorro County: 1,128

Taos County: 1,454

Torrance County: 597

Union County: 210

Valencia County: 5,804

The New Mexico Department of Health also reports the following number of total cases since March among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

Additionally, the following number of people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 372

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 116

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

