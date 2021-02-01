COVID-19: Updates on coronavirus cases in northwest New Mexico and Navajo Nation
COVID-19 cases began to trend down in January, however most of New Mexico, including San Juan County, remains in the red tier restrictions.
New Mexico implemented the color tier county-by-county system for reopening in December. The red tier is the most restrictive tier which includes a ban on indoor dining as well as strict capacity limits for retail.
Vaccination is underway in New Mexico, with Navajo Nation and San Juan County clinics attracting long lines.
People can register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.
Resources
- State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
- Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
- Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19
- Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014
- State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org
Updates for Monday, Feb. 1
8:52 p.m.: The Navajo Nation saw one of its lowest reports of new COVID-19 infections with 61 today.
There were also two more deaths in the report by the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center.
The total number of cases is 28,388 and includes two cases where delayed reporting occurred. The death toll is 1,020 while 14,484 people are considered recovered from the virus. The number of tests administered is 233,041.
Since the first cases where reported in March 2020, the health agencies have been disclosing case numbers from the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS:
- Chinle Service Unit: 5,215
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,777
- Fort Defiance Service Unit: 3,286
- Gallup Service Unit: 4,496
- Kayenta Service Unit: 2,552
- Shiprock Service Unit: 4,872
- Tuba City Service Unit: 3,372
- Winslow Service Unit: 1,797
*18 residences with cases not specific enough to place accurately in a service unit.
According to information from the Office of the President and Vice President, the Navajo Area IHS reports the Navajo Nation received 64,713 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. There have been 47,455 doses administered, including some for second doses.
"We recently had a great discussion with the Biden-Harris administration and other federal partners to request additional COVID-19 vaccines, test kits and medical personnel to continue our fight against this virus," tribal President Jonathan Nez said.
The president's office will have a town hall to provide updates about COVID-19 at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.
4 p.m.: New Mexico started February with less than 500 new COVID-19 cases.
The New Mexico Department of Health reported 487 new cases of the coronavirus, including 36 San Juan County residents. There were six new cases in Rio Arriba County, 32 new cases in McKinley County and 49 new cases in Sandoval County.
The number of new deaths is also down, with the state reporting a dozen fatalities on Feb. 1. None of the new COVID-19 deaths were San Juan County residents.
Since March, 174,550 New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,295 of those people have died.
There are 477 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the coronavirus.
Total cases by county include:
- Bernalillo County: 49,412
- Catron County: 71
- Chaves County: 8,238
- Cibola County: 2,595
- Colfax County: 664
- Curry County: 4,750
- De Baca County: 126
- Doña Ana County: 21,125
- Eddy County: 5,995
- Grant County: 1,292
- Guadalupe County: 335
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 323
- Lea County: 7,809
- Lincoln County: 1,446
- Los Alamos County: 448
- Luna County: 2,942
- McKinley County: 11,559
- Mora County: 148
- Otero County: 2,892
- Quay County: 398
- Rio Arriba County: 3,214
- Roosevelt County: 1,765
- Sandoval County: 10,181
- San Juan County: 12,995
- San Miguel County: 1,132
- Santa Fe County: 9,167
- Sierra County: 672
- Socorro County: 1,128
- Taos County: 1,454
- Torrance County: 597
- Union County: 210
- Valencia County: 5,804
The New Mexico Department of Health also reports the following number of total cases since March among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
Additionally, the following number of people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 372
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 116
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
