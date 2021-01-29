Drive-thru clinics offer COVID-19 vaccine to some Aztec, Bloomfield area residents

AZTEC — Drive-thru clinics in Aztec and Bloomfield this weekend will allow residents who are 75 years old or older to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These clinics are limited to the people who live in the Aztec and Bloomfield areas.

Kare Drug, which has locations in both Aztec and Bloomfield, is hosting the clinics in cooperation with the respective municipalities and school districts. The Bloomfield clinic is also hosted in cooperation with the San Juan County Fire Department.

No registration is required, but people should bring their state identification and Medicare cards. The clinics are operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Aztec clinic for residents of the 87410 ZIP code begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium located behind C.V. Koogler Middle School at 455 N. Lightplant Road.

The Bloomfield clinic is available for people who live in eastern San Juan County from Bloomfield to Navajo Dam. This includes the 87413, 87412 and 87419 ZIP codes. It starts at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 in the Bloomfield High School parking lot, 520 N. 1st St.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with the clinics. No registration is required for volunteers; however they should arrive an hour before the clinic starts.

