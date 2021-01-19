NM seeks public input while developing Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan

AZTEC — New Mexico is in the process of developing the 2021 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan and is seeking community input as it works to develop an overarching strategy for outdoor recreation.

A new website, getoutsidenm.org, has been launched to gather community input and keep the public informed during the process.

Various entities including state parks, the National Park Service as well as New Mexico’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the state’s Outdoor Recreation Division within the Economic Development Department are working on the plan. These entities will spend approximately eight months gathering community input as well as outdoor recreation data to assist in developing the strategy for the next five years.

In the Outdoor Recreation Division newsletter, Director Axie Navas encouraged New Mexicans to participate in the surveys available on the newly-launched website. There are surveys for New Mexico residents, visitors and outdoor recreation service providers.

“It’s a hugely important undertaking for a number of reasons,” she stated in the newsletter. “It is a mandatory document to unlock the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, a critical outdoor recreation investment that was fully and permanently funded to the tune of $900 million annually last year. Even more importantly, SCORP is a platform for individuals, organizations, and communities to weigh in directly with their vision for outdoor recreation in the state.”

