Farmington hopes improvements will keep Lions Pool operating for at least five to seven years

AZTEC — The City of Farmington hopes phased improvements to Lions Pool will enable the city to keep the facility operating for at least the next five to seven years.

While the pool passed the annual inspection last year, the inspectors noted the city that it may not pass the next inspection unless some work is completed, including replastering the pool shell and replacing the tile. The city will also need to replace the coating and resurface the pool deck.

The City Council heard the results of a conditions assessment and the proposal for the three phases of improvements during a meeting on Jan. 12 that was livestreamed via Zoom.

The pool is 65 years old and was originally an outdoor pool. It currently serves primarily seniors who enjoy the warm water's therapeutic properties.

“It’s incredible that this pool is still operational,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Shaña Reeves.

The initial phase, which will cost approximately $160,000 to $170,000, will allow the pool to meet the New Mexico Environment Department's health standards and pass inspection, which is needed to renew its annual permit.

The second phase will address architectural, mechanical, plumbing, aquatic and electrical systems. Reeves said these will be the improvements needed to extend the life of the pool. This will cost an estimated $108,000 to $130,000.

However, Reeves cautioned that even with these improvements the pool could suffer a catastrophic failure of some of the aging equipment, including the equipment in the pump room.

The final phase of the project will be conducting a roof assessment. The cost for this phase has not yet been determined. Reeves said the city knows there are some problems with the roof, including the lack of a vapor barrier.

Assistant City Manager Julie Baird said Farmington can use $150,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding to pay for part of the first phase.

Lions Pool has also been included on the city’s infrastructure capital improvement plan. Baird said the city has had talks with legislators about capital outlay funding. That could help the city pay for future phases.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

