NEWS

Bloomfield may change municipal elections to November of odd-numbered years

Hannah Grover
Farmington Daily Times
From left, election worker Janet Wood passes stickers to Doyal Humphries and wife Doris Humphries shortly after they cast their votes on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Bloomfield City Hall. Under the Local Election Act, Bloomfield may join other municipalities in changing the dates of elections and leaving polling administration to the county clerk's office.

AZTEC — The Bloomfield City Council is considering changing when it has its municipal election.

The City Council voted on Jan. 11 to publish the intent to adopt an ordinance opting in to have its election during the regular local election that occurs in November of odd-numbered years. 

If Bloomfield chooses to opt-in to the November elections, it will either extend or shorten every elected municipal officer’s term.

The publishing of the intent to adopt is the first step the city has to take to change when it has its election.

The Local Election Act, which became law in 2018, gave municipalities the choice to have the elections during March of even-numbered years at the municipality’s expense or during November of odd-numbered years in conjunction with other non-partisan elections such as school board. By having their elections in conjunction with the other elections, the municipalities would save money and the election would be administered by the county clerk’s office.

Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Bloomfield City Hall in this file photo. If Bloomfield chooses to opt-in to holding November elections, that will either extend or shorten every elected municipal officer’s term. It will also save the city money.

The other municipalities in San Juan County have already chosen to opt-in to the November elections.

The City of Farmington was the first of San Juan County municipalities to opt-in to the November elections and was the only San Juan County municipality that did not have a municipal election in 2020.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

