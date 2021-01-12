Bloomfield may change municipal elections to November of odd-numbered years

AZTEC — The Bloomfield City Council is considering changing when it has its municipal election.

The City Council voted on Jan. 11 to publish the intent to adopt an ordinance opting in to have its election during the regular local election that occurs in November of odd-numbered years.

If Bloomfield chooses to opt-in to the November elections, it will either extend or shorten every elected municipal officer’s term.

The publishing of the intent to adopt is the first step the city has to take to change when it has its election.

The Local Election Act, which became law in 2018, gave municipalities the choice to have the elections during March of even-numbered years at the municipality’s expense or during November of odd-numbered years in conjunction with other non-partisan elections such as school board. By having their elections in conjunction with the other elections, the municipalities would save money and the election would be administered by the county clerk’s office.

The other municipalities in San Juan County have already chosen to opt-in to the November elections.

The City of Farmington was the first of San Juan County municipalities to opt-in to the November elections and was the only San Juan County municipality that did not have a municipal election in 2020.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

