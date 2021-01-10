Meetings roundup: Farmington City Council will discuss Lions Pool facility assessment

AZTEC — Lions Pool has been a staple of the Farmington community for more than six decades. Its warm waters provide a therapeutic environment for its primary crowd, senior citizens. But, as the pool continues to age, its future remains unclear.

The City of Farmington initiated a facility assessment to help determine what will happen with the aging facility. The Farmington City Council is set to hear the results of that assessment when it meets at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom and a passcode can be obtained by contacting 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

The decision about Lions Pool comes just years after the city chose to close another aging pool, Brookside Pool, and replace it with Bisti Bay at Brookside Park, a water park that opened in 2019.

The City Council is also set to vote on spending $250,000 from the Community Transformation and Economic Development fund to purchase nearly 13.5 acres of land for the purpose of “providing recreation, education and open space,” according to the agenda. The CTED fund was created in 2018 when the City Council chose to raise gross receipts tax in part to fund economic development efforts.

The agenda packet describes the property as “minimally developed land with access to Foothills” and states that it would “serve as a welcoming entrance to both city and BLM open space.”

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council may choose to opt-in to the Local Election Act, moving its city council and mayoral elections to November of odd-numbered years in conjunction with other non-partisan races. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 11. People wishing to participate can do so by calling 425-436-6323 and using the access code 436935#.

The Aztec City Commission will meet in closed session at 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 12 to discuss the city manager position. The closed session will be followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, and the meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets for a work session at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. the same day. A link to view the meetings can be found at bsin.k12.nm.us.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets for a work session at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 12 followed by a regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. A link to the Zoom meetings can be found on the school district website, district.fms.k12.nm.us. Agenda topics include an update on the return to learn plan.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13. A link to the livestream will be posted on nmprc.state.nm.us.

Farmington Public Utility Commission will continue discussion about broadband during its 3 p.m. Jan. 13 meeting, which will be hosted via Zoom. People wishing to attend may contact 505-599-1160 or email amckinley@fmtn.org to obtain the meeting passcode.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook.

The New Mexico Game and Fish Commission will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 15.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

