Meetings roundup: Presentations about energy projects are on the agendas for this week

AZTEC — Enchant Energy CEO Cindy Crane is scheduled to update the San Juan County Commission about the progress on the San Juan Generating Station carbon capture project during a commission meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 5 that will be livestreamed on YouTube. Crane will be joined by Farmington Electric Utility System Director Hank Adair.

The commission will also choose a new chairperson and chairperson pro-tem during the meeting.

A full agenda can be found at sjcounty.net.

College Board to hear about solar project

The San Juan College Board of Trustees will hear an update on Photosol U.S.’s Four Corners Solar Center, which includes three solar arrays. The board will also hear a proposal related to the Energy Transition Act. Those presentations are on an agenda for the college boards work session.

The board will convene for the work session at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 via Zoom followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Links to attend the meetings are posted on the agendas that can be found on the college website, sanjuancollege.edu.

Other meetings

The San Juan Water Commission meets at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 via Google Meet. A link to access the meeting can be found on the agenda at sjwc.org.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6. A link to view the livestream will be posted that day on nmprc.state.nm.us.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

