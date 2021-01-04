New health clinic provides care to patients without primary care providers

FARMINGTON — Between 30 and 40% of San Juan Regional Medical Center’s inpatients or emergency department patients do not have primary care providers. A new clinic aims to help those people receive the follow-up care they need after being discharged.

According to a press release, the new San Juan Health Partners Family Medicine Farmington, located at 656 W. Maple St., is offering same- or next-day appointments for adults who have been discharged from the hospital, emergency department or an urgent care center and have indicated they do not have a provider.

People who have children needing primary care services should contact San Juan Partners Pediatrics at 505-609-6700.

San Juan Health Partners’ goal is to help the most vulnerable patients avoid readmissions and to reduce health disparities in the community, the press release states.

"Our experience with the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a disproportionate impact on local Native American populations, along with other at-risk populations. As a community owned and operated hospital, San Juan Regional Medical Center is committed to being a catalyst in addressing health disparities and being part of solutions to make positive impacts on social determinants of health," said Jeff Bourgeois, president and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The clinic is staffed with a family medicine physician and two family nurse practitioners.

For more information, visit sanjuanregional.com/family-medicine-farmington or call 505-609-2990.

