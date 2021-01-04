Farmington mayor declares 2021 'The Year of Resiliency' in video posted to social media

FARMINGTON — Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett anticipates 2021 will be another tough year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict business activity, however he is encouraging people to stay focused and be positive.

Duckett released a video on Jan. 1 on the City of Farmington’s social media channels declaring 2021 the "Year of Resiliency" and encouraging the community to take steps to increase their own resiliency as well as the resiliency of the local area.

“We’ve been in tough positions before and we’ve been able to bounce back and we’re in that position right now,” Duckett said when reached by phone on Jan. 4.

However, a new year has started and Duckett said “you just kind of get this ‘new year, new you’ renewal of your spirit and a little bit of optimism.”

That prompted Duckett to release the video, which starts out with him reflecting on the challenges the community faced in 2020.

“2021 will no doubt be just as challenging as we work to regain normalcy in our everyday lives,” he said in the video, adding that the community has become more prepared to face those challenges over the last year.

Duckett told The Daily Times that he anticipates it could take until early summer for the business restrictions to be relaxed, although he hopes they will be relaxed sooner.

In the video, Duckett encourages people to support local businesses whenever possible.

While it may be a tough year, Duckett said he does not want to see the community lose ground and doesn’t want to see local businesses lose ground.

Farmington continues to look toward the future and plan for the years ahead. Duckett lists some of the projects the city is focused on in the video. These include river trail construction, bringing an air service provider to the Four Corners Regional Airport and working to keep the San Juan Generating Station open through a partnership with Enchant Energy.

Duckett encourages people to have a positive attitude and to focus on what they can control.

“We have to be mentally tough this year,” Duckett told The Daily Times. “And exert control over your emotions and really focus on how you can promote your fellow community members and the businesses that are here and our students.”

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

