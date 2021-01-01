COVID-19: Updates on the number of coronavirus cases in San Juan County and Navajo Nation
As 2021 begins, New Mexico continues to struggle with high numbers of new COVID-19 cases. All but one county in the state remained in the restrictive red tier as the new year started. The red tier includes the most strict business restrictions, including a prohibitions on indoor dining.
More than 2,000 New Mexicans died of COVID-19 in 2020 and more than 142,000 people living in the state tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, vaccines are now being distributed to long-term care facilities like nursing homes and the state hopes the vaccines will soon be available for the general public. People can register to get the vaccine when it is available at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.
Updates from December can be found here.
Resources
- State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
- Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
- Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19
- Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014
- State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org
Updates for Friday, Jan. 1
4:10 p.m.: New Mexico surpassed a grim milestone of 2,500 COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 1.
The New Mexico Department of Health reported 25 new deaths on Jan. 1, bumping the state’s total up to 2,502.
The new fatalities include a male in his 40s from San Juan County, plus three McKinley County residents.
Additionally, health officials reported 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, including 155 in San Juan County and 74 in McKinley County.
The Farmington 87401 ZIP code had 53 new cases.
The total number of New Mexicans who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 144,142.
There are 791 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Total cases by county include:
- Bernalillo County: 41,121
- Catron County: 58
- Chaves County: 7,027
- Cibola County: 2,278
- Colfax County: 524
- Curry County: 4,097
- De Baca County: 97
- Doña Ana County: 17,636
- Eddy County: 4,586
- Grant County: 921
- Guadalupe County: 279
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 242
- Lea County: 6,751
- Lincoln County: 1,043
- Los Alamos County: 286
- Luna County: 2,370
- McKinley County: 9,881
- Mora County: 123
- Otero County: 2,167
- Quay County: 332
- Rio Arriba County: 2,314
- Roosevelt County: 1,527
- Sandoval County: 8,269
- San Juan County: 10,308
- San Miguel County: 861
- Santa Fe County: 7,414
- Sierra County: 536
- Socorro County: 959
- Taos County: 1,154
- Torrance County: 485
- Union County: 192
- Valencia County: 4,928
Additionally, the New Mexico Department of Health is reporting the following number of cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
State health officials say the following numbers of individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 246
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
