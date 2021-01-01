COVID-19: Updates on the number of coronavirus cases in San Juan County and Navajo Nation

The Daily Times staff

As 2021 begins, New Mexico continues to struggle with high numbers of new COVID-19 cases. All but one county in the state remained in the restrictive red tier as the new year started. The red tier includes the most strict business restrictions, including a prohibitions on indoor dining.

More than 2,000 New Mexicans died of COVID-19 in 2020 and more than 142,000 people living in the state tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, vaccines are now being distributed to long-term care facilities like nursing homes and the state hopes the vaccines will soon be available for the general public. People can register to get the vaccine when it is available at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

Updates from December can be found here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Friday, Jan. 1

4:10 p.m.: New Mexico surpassed a grim milestone of 2,500 COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 1.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 25 new deaths on Jan. 1, bumping the state’s total up to 2,502.

The new fatalities include a male in his 40s from San Juan County, plus three McKinley County residents.

Additionally, health officials reported 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, including 155 in San Juan County and 74 in McKinley County.

The Farmington 87401 ZIP code had 53 new cases.

The total number of New Mexicans who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 144,142.

There are 791 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 41,121

Catron County: 58

Chaves County: 7,027

Cibola County: 2,278

Colfax County: 524

Curry County: 4,097

De Baca County: 97

Doña Ana County: 17,636

Eddy County: 4,586

Grant County: 921

Guadalupe County: 279

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 242

Lea County: 6,751

Lincoln County: 1,043

Los Alamos County: 286

Luna County: 2,370

McKinley County: 9,881

Mora County: 123

Otero County: 2,167

Quay County: 332

Rio Arriba County: 2,314

Roosevelt County: 1,527

Sandoval County: 8,269

San Juan County: 10,308

San Miguel County: 861

Santa Fe County: 7,414

Sierra County: 536

Socorro County: 959

Taos County: 1,154

Torrance County: 485

Union County: 192

Valencia County: 4,928

Additionally, the New Mexico Department of Health is reporting the following number of cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

State health officials say the following numbers of individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 246

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

