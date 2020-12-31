Aztec hopes to send North Main Avenue project to bid in spring or summer

AZTEC — The City of Aztec is moving forward with the North Main Avenue development project and expects to send it out to bid in the spring or summer.

This project, which has been in the works for at least seven years, is intended to build upon the downtown corridor and provide a pedestrian-friendly area with a plaza and a trailhead connecting to the trail that leads to Aztec Ruins National Monument. The North Main Avenue project is also intended to spur economic development.

North Main Avenue currently ends just north of the intersection with West Aztec Boulevard. A pedestrian bridge connects the North Main Avenue area to Aztec Ruins National Monument.

Aztec received $2.5 million in capital outlay funding from the state in 2019 for the project.

Community Development Director Steven Saavedra said the New Mexico Department of Transportation has certified the right of way and issued final approval for the project.

Saavedra said a flood plain study is underway, and the city anticipates having the results of that study in the upcoming weeks.

That will allow the city to send the project out to bid in the spring or summer, according to Saavedra.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

