The Glitter Bugs bring holiday cheer to residents of BeeHive Homes in the form of song

FARMINGTON — A trio of singers brought holiday cheer to residents of BeeHive Homes in Farmington this week.

The singers, known as the Glitter Bugs, gathered on the porch outside of BeeHive Homes to perform a series of Christmas carols including “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

More:FBI urges shoppers to be wary about scams during holiday season

The Glitter Bugs consists of Tara Swenk, Margie Smith and Phyllis Rogers. They typically perform at senior living facilities several times a year, but this year was different. The group hadn’t been able to perform since January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ho, ho, ho: ho! Here are some Christmas movies and television specials that'll bring cheer

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.