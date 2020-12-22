San Juan County COVID shelter seeks donated bottled water, sports drinks

AZTEC — The San Juan County COVID shelter is seeking donated bottled water and sports drinks to help keep people hydrated who are staying at the facility.

The shelter is intended to allow first responders to quarantine away from their family members. People experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19 can also stay at the shelter.

People wishing to donate water or sports drinks can call 505-320-0514. Donations can also be dropped off at the Farmington Fire Department Station 1 located at 301 N. Auburn Ave.

