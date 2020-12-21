Aztec Fire Department will take Santa Claus on a tour of the city

AZTEC — Santa Claus is coming to Aztec.

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many of the traditional holiday events from taking place this year, the Aztec Fire Department has found a way to bring Christmas cheer to children throughout the city.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 firefighters will leave the station with Santa Claus to take him on a tour of the city. Residents are encouraged to keep their eye out for Santa as he visits areas throughout the city.

Aztec City Manager Steve Mueller said the fire department will be driving Santa around Aztec. He said no stops are planned.

"Santa will be waving to everyone from a big red fire truck wishing all a Merry Christmas," he said in a text message.

In previous years the City of Aztec has hosted large Christmas celebrations in the downtown that have included a craft fair, vendors, a parade and hayrides. However, these events were unable to happen this year amid state public health orders intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These public health orders include a prohibition on mass gatherings.

In addition to taking Santa Claus around the city, Aztec is continuing its holiday lighting contest tradition. The City Commissioners will each choose a residential or commercial winner within their district and the winners will receive a $250 utility credit. The competition started Dec. 1 and goes through Dec. 31. The winners will be announced during the Jan. 12 City Commission meeting.

