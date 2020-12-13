Meetings: Farmington City Council will hear an update on COVID-19

AZTEC — The Farmington City Council will hear an update on the COVID-19 situation in the community during its 9 a.m. Dec. 15 work session, which is being conducted via Zoom.

The city has invited representatives from San Juan Regional Medical Center, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management and the Farmington Fire Department to give the update.

The public can attend the meeting by contacting ajones@fmtn.org or calling 505-599-1101 to obtain the passcode. A recording will also be posted on fmtn.org/AgendaCenter following the meeting.

County Commission set to appoint new probate judge

San Juan County Commission is scheduled to appoint a new probate judge during the 4 p.m. Dec. 15 meeting. The commission will likely go into closed session and then reconvene to appoint the new judge. The judicial vacancy occurred when the previous judge, Stacey Biel, vacated the seat after being elected magistrate judge.

The County Commission could also approve a bid for renovations of the Totah Theater and will discuss a proposed boat launch ramp on the Animas River in Cedar Hill. It will also discuss sending a letter to the Navajo Nation regarding maintenance of the road leading to Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council's agenda for its meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 includes discussion and possible action on the Bloomfield Family Aquatic Center. To attend the meeting, call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935#. Other topics include changing ordinances including the ordinances related to keeping of animals and fowl within the city limits.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Information can be found at ccsdnm.org.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16. A link to watch the meeting will be posted at nmprc.state.nm.us.

The Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee convenes at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 for an all-day meeting that can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

The Legislative Education Study Committee meets Dec. 16 through Dec. 18. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

