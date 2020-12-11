San Juan Health Partners respiratory clinic moves indoors due to cold winter weather

FARMINGTON — San Juan Health Partners, which is a division of San Juan Regional Medical Center, is moving its respiratory clinic indoors amid colder weather.

The respiratory clinic is for scheduled, routine pediatric and adult healthcare appointments for patients who have active respiratory or COVID-like symptoms, according to a press release from San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The indoor clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 735 W. Animas St. in Farmington. The building is the former San Juan Oncology Associates building.

Previously, San Juan Health Partners was seeing these patients in an outdoor drive-thru setting to provide them with prompt care while also reducing the chances of exposing other people to COVID-19.

People who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms or whose children have respiratory symptoms can call San Juan Health Partners to schedule an appointment. They should tell the customer service representative that they have respiratory symptoms.

The press release lists the following symptoms as ones that warrant a visit to the indoor respiratory clinic:

Temperature of 100.4F or above

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

If you or your child has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the two weeks of the appointment or have been contacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the New Mexico Department of Health, or if you or your child is under self-quarantine for COVID-19 or have traveled by airplane within two weeks of the appointment, you will be seen at the indoor respiratory clinic.

The press release states that this is done to meet community needs while preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

