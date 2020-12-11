San Juan County opens Mental Wellness Resource Center on Maple Street in Farmington

AZTEC — San Juan County residents looking for help with mental and behavioral health have a new resource. The county has officially opened the San Juan County Mental Wellness Resource Center, which is intended to help connect people with the services they need.

The center is the direct result of the behavioral health gap analysis the county commissioned in December 2018.

The analysis was released in May 2019 and identified five main areas where there are gaps in services in the county.

In addition to serving as a central hub that can connect people to services, the center will also work to increase collaboration between mental wellness service providers in the county. Peer mentors will help people navigate through the process of finding services and scheduling appointments.

The resource center is located at 814 W. Maple St. in Farmington, which is directly across from San Juan Regional Medical Center. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To reach the Mental Wellness Resource Center by phone, call 505-636-7110. Online resources are also available at SJCounty.net/MWRC.

"We are proud to be able to address the gaps identified and work toward totality of health for San Juan County residents," said San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner in a press release. "Mental health is part of the health picture that has been missing."

Commission Chairman Pro-Tem Jim Crowley has been one of the driving forces behind addressing the gaps in the behavioral health services.

"A little over three years ago when I presented a vision to begin addressing mental health issues in our community, I was glad that there was full commission support to move forward," Crowley said. "It's truly exciting to see this vision come to fruition."

San Juan County Behavioral Health Services Director Su Hodgman will oversee the Mental Wellness Resource Center.

"This is an awesome opportunity to move forward with our commissioners’ plans to improve the mental wellbeing of San Juan County," Hodgman said in the press release. "As we continue to fill in the gaps for services and collaboration on all things associated with mental wellness, we’ll bring San Juan County to the status of being the place in New Mexico to be for wellness and happiness."

