Farmington approves agreement to acquire the Totah Theater from San Juan County

AZTEC — The Farmington City Council has approved an agreement that paves the way for the Totah Theater to be transferred from San Juan County to the city following renovations.

The City Council voted on the agreement during its Dec. 8 meeting that was conducted via Zoom. City Manager Rob Mayes described it as a simple cost-sharing and full deed transfer agreement.

The full cost of purchasing and renovating the theater in downtown Farmington was $1.38 million, Mayes said. He said the county paid $1.1 million using capital outlay funding it received from the state. Farmington’s portion for the theater is $275,000. The city will reimburse the county for a fire suppression system that will be installed as well as the new roof needed to support that fire suppression system. The city will also provide money for security upgrades and a system to access the building using a card.

“The vision for the Totah Theater is one that the city has held for many years,” Mayes said.

He said Farmington has tried in the past to purchase the building from the former owners.

The Totah Theater will serve as a film hub in the area and will have places for film making, education and offices.

The city will take ownership of the theater after the renovations are completed.

