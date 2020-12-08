San Juan County students nominated to attend prestigious U.S. service academies

AZTEC — Several San Juan County students have been nominated to enter the United States Service Academies.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, announced his nominations from the Third Congressional District on Dec. 7.

The following San Juan County students have been nominated:

Navajo Preparatory Academy’s Cade Allison , a Fruitland resident, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy.

, a Fruitland resident, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy. New Mexico Military Institute’s Brianne Boyd , a Farmington resident, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy or the U.S. Air Force Academy.

, a Farmington resident, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy or the U.S. Air Force Academy. Piedra Vista High School’s Eugene Tapahonoso, a Kirtland resident, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The interviews took place in early November and nominees’ applications included a personal statement, resume, letters of reference, academic transcripts and standardized test scores.

While Luján has nominated the students, the final decision on who will be admitted to the academies is decided by the academies themselves and selection to attend one of them is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. According to a press release from the congressman’s office, only a select few students are accepted from each congressional district.

"Each year, I have the incredible honor of nominating talented young New Mexicans to our U.S. Service Academies. These outstanding students have a demonstrable record of excellence and service, and I know that they will continue making New Mexico proud," Luján said in a press release. "New Mexicans have always answered the call to serve, and I know that these students will continue that legacy."

The students selected will enter the academies in June.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e